6 Super Easy Evening Snacks for Lockdown with 2-3 main Ingredient | Quick snacks for Quarantine

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#Lockdown #Quarantine #Recipes #2IngredientRecipe
Evening snacks and for kids' chhoti chhoti bhookh solution in lockdown or quarantine
chai time snacks or kids favourite recipes
Crispy poha pakoda: https://youtu.be/nppSZvkBJ6o
Rava french fries: https://youtu.be/CfkMlHY9v-8
Tandoori aloo: https://youtu.be/FbAdblROGmk
Cheesy veg sandwich: https://youtu.be/FJkay__3068
BBQ Nation style crispy corn: https://youtu.be/jgucG-7EB2k
Chana chaat: https://youtu.be/YwJIoHDkmBo