Former DIA Chief of Global Operations: CIA and FBI - Broad Institutional Crisis w/ Jeffrey Prather

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Use Code "Sarah" to save 15% on all peptides!

Sign up for the Peptide Webinar with Dr. Diane Kazer at https://SarahWestall.com/Peptides

*

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Jeffrey Prather, former Global Chief of Operations for the Defense Intelligence Agency, joins the program to share his analysis of the deepening corruption crisis inside the FBI, DEA, and CIA. He explains why these agencies are now at a tipping point—and how the consequences will reshape the fabric of our country.

-

Follow Jeffrey Prather on his website at https://JeffreyPrather.com or see him weekly on the Prather Point - "Your Intelligence Officer" on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further