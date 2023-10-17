NWO: The Vatican taught Barack Obama to embrace cultural Marxist agitation in 1986

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Steve Bannon’s War Room





According to Catholic Ben Harnwell, a reporter for Steve Bannon, the Vatican taught Barack Obama to embrace Marxist agitation in 1986. 23 years later, Obama was installed as US President and has since pushed for marxism in the United States as we see today with the rise of all kinds of sexual perversions.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington