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GOVERNORS LOST THEIR POWER!!! ARTICLE 6 OF THE LIEBER CODE! SHARE!
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19 views • April 15, 2020
Watch whole video please. As soon as the Federal emergency was declared, ALL governors LOST their authority and jobs as long as it is in effect. Also they do not have a real oath if office. They only function as CEO's of a private corporation.
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