BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Supply and Demand Implications For What You Eat and Buy (Bob Kudla 1/2)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2192 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
129 views • January 17, 2022
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Bob Kudla from Tradelikeagenius.com and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how fertilizer shortages are destabilizing countries with rising food prices coupled with natural gas & electricity shortfalls leading to massive crop yield declines. 2022 will be remembered as food insecurity and rationing with a market crash rivaling 1928-1929.



▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
foodagricultureeconomygrand solar minimumuraniuminflationdavid dubynemini ice age conversations podcastfood storagenew silk roadadapt 2030dollar crisis4th turningtrade geniusfood price increaseseconomic cyclestrucking disruption canada usafood storage warehousesraw food warehouses usakazakhstan uraniuminflation crisis prepare for 2022dollar shortageenergy prices 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports &#8230; and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Why Trump Will Likely Ban Diesel Exports … and Europe Will Have Only Itself to Blame

Mike Adams
Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Trump: U.S. and Iranian Officials Hold Three-Hour Meeting at UN Sidelines

Garrison Vance
U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign &#8220;Forever&#8221; Arctic Security Deal

U.S., Denmark, Greenland Sign “Forever” Arctic Security Deal

Morgan S. Verity
U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

U.S. Prepares Sweeping Sanctions to Dismantle ICC, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy