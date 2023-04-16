https://gettr.com/post/p2ed4k635aa
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】During our #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8th, rappers DVS 7.0, Topher, and Ito Da Truth sang their song 'Take Down the CCP' out loud for our fellow fighters.
@dvs7.0 @topher @ItoDaTruth
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP #NFSC
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】歌手托弗、DVS 7.0、Ito Da Truth在4月8日#释放郭文贵集会现场为战友们献唱说唱歌曲《Take Down the CCP》
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦
