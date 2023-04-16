Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
During our #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8th, rappers DVS 7.0, Topher, and Ito Da Truth sang their song 'Take Down the CCP' out loud for our fellow fighters
16 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ed4k635aa

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】During our #FreeMilesGuo rally on April 8th, rappers DVS 7.0, Topher, and Ito Da Truth sang their song 'Take Down the CCP' out loud for our fellow fighters.

@dvs7.0 @topher @ItoDaTruth

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #takedowntheCCP #NFSC


4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】歌手托弗、DVS 7.0、Ito Da Truth在4月8日#释放郭文贵集会现场为战友们献唱说唱歌曲《Take Down the CCP》

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #消灭中共 #新中国联邦



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket