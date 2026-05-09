👑Trump dodges Minab school massacre question again yesterday 💩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👑 Trump dodges Iran Minab school massacre question
💬 “That’s under study right now and we’ll give you a report as soon as we have it,” Demented Don said when asked about the US strike that killed 171 schoolgirls on the first day of its aggression.
🥴 A month ago, he blamed the deadly strike on Iran, shamelessly claiming Tehran used US-made Tomahawk missiles to target its own school.
Adding:
Hondurasgate: US and Israel caught plotting regime change in Latin America - report
The United States and Israel plotted to set up a disinformation operation to undermine the Latin American countries they don’t like, if the leaked audio recordings released by Diario Red en América Latina and the Hondurasgate website are to be believed:
🇲🇽🇨🇴 The scheme involved establishing a media operation in the US that would masquerade as a Latin American outlet, its first intended targets being the governments of Mexico and Colombia
🇭🇳 Juan Orlando Hernandez, former president of Honduras who was convicted of drug trafficking in the US before being pardoned by Trump, was involved in the conspiracy along with the current Honduran President Nasry Asfura and his Vice President María Antonieta Mejía
🇦🇷 Argentina’s President Javier Milei ostensibly contributed $350,000 to the cause. Some unnamed Mexican associate of Hernandez also provided support to the project.
@DD Geopolitics
@geopolitics_prime