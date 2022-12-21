Mechanized Attack (1989, Arcade)

Mechanized Attack is a lightgun shooter developed and published by SNK. It was also released for the NES.

Some revolting rebel are constructing dangerous fighting robots on an island. Two soldiers are sent in to rescue captured speis on the island and destroy the rebel forces.

Your main weapon is an assault gun with auto fire. It has limited ammo, so you need to collect ammo power-ups by shooting them. You have a limited number of grenades as secondary weapons. Apart from grenades, you can also find napalm grenades in the levels. There are also medkits for more health and bullet-proof vests for limited proctection.