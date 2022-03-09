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"Cocaine in the Ukraine" - Rap Song - An Ode to Hunter & Joe - (For Mature Audiences)
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549 views • March 09, 2022
Sideshow Bob on YouTube. Thank you Sideshow Bob. Bob Lessons Productions.
Lyrics
Son of Joe Biden
And Boy its tough
I put the crack in the pipe and smoke it up
Like *slurp*
Every day I’m tweaking, laptop leaking
pictures of me on a cocaine bender
Quid Pro Joe got me workin
In da Ukraine gas company direction’
The only thing I know about gas, you can huff it
Now I got 50k in a month in my pocket
Board of directors, Burisma I’m smashin
my dead brother’s widow, impregnate a strippa
but nothin is better than crack cocaine
when you're rich in famous in the Ukraine
Cocaine in the Ukraine
(Cocaine in Ukraine)
Cocaine in the Ukraine
(Cocaine straight to the brain)
Support my work!
http://www.patreon.com/sideshowbob
Lyrics
Son of Joe Biden
And Boy its tough
I put the crack in the pipe and smoke it up
Like *slurp*
Every day I’m tweaking, laptop leaking
pictures of me on a cocaine bender
Quid Pro Joe got me workin
In da Ukraine gas company direction’
The only thing I know about gas, you can huff it
Now I got 50k in a month in my pocket
Board of directors, Burisma I’m smashin
my dead brother’s widow, impregnate a strippa
but nothin is better than crack cocaine
when you're rich in famous in the Ukraine
Cocaine in the Ukraine
(Cocaine in Ukraine)
Cocaine in the Ukraine
(Cocaine straight to the brain)
Support my work!
http://www.patreon.com/sideshowbob
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