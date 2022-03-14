Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Rise and Fall of the Flumist Vaccine BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.07.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Save a vaccine? What about saving the people who use the vaccine ? See how devotion to marketing leaves questions of patient benefit unanswered ? Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
NEWS FLASH! Pertussis Vaccine is Ineffective! BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/76c89f5a-870a-40de-b0c9-234e89462601