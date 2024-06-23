BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What is Operation BLUE BOOK? Transcripts Explained. Joseph P. Farrell
Important historical context.  1953 Continuity of Government Situation.  This is a re-evaluation of the importance of the 1953 'Army-McCarthy' televised hearings. 

The stated purpose of the  Army-McCarthy Senate Subcommittee on Investigations run by McCarthy was the [potential] communist infiltration of the Army Signal Corps Lab at Fort Monmouth.

"New Mexico in July 1947" is code for Roswell. This date comes up repeatedly in the Monmouth/Army/Blue Book transcripts.

"Why do the radar experts in Fort Monmouth decide to go to New Mexico in July of 1947?....Think Roswell here, folks...They clearly had some sort of idea that something was going on at Fort Monmouth way beyond communist infiltration. It is very, very clear.... They put it on the record .....Blue Book does appear by name in the Monmouth Transcripts....UFO is squating front and center in the middle of one of McCarthy's committee hearings....I suspect that McCarthy is thinking, ok we've got Nazi's, we've got technology, we've got UFOs and we've got a lot of missing money." ~ Joseph P. Farrell

BIO (Short)

Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory. His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. www.GizaDeathStar.com

"Reported in the Sacramento Bee, July 8, 1947. Original July 8, 1947 'Army Has Flying Disc' Story (Roswell NM). This is the original story published on July 8, 1947 in which the U.S. Army announced it had recovered a crashed flying disc near Roswell, NM. Quickly threafter, the official Army story was changed to the 'weather balloon' position." ~ http://ufoevidence.org/documents/doc1256.htm


ufoblue bookroswellnew mexicohigh techmccarthymissing moneyjoseph farrellmonmouth
