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EP 2377-6PM HAHAHA! BIDEN TRIPS 3 TIMES & FALLS FLAT ON HIS FACE; THEN PRETENDS TO HAVE "PEP IN HIS STEP"
The Pete Santilli Show
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70 views • March 23, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2377 - 6PM
Friday  - MARCH 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM  https://vimeo.com/event/706533  6PM  https://vimeo.com/event/706574 
 

78-year-old Joe Biden fell several times while boarding Air Force One on Friday.  Biden tried jogging up the stairs to board Air Force One en route to Atlanta and fell hard on his knee.  At first Biden appeared to trip on a step and quickly caught himself.  Biden tripped a second time and used his hand to break his fall but he couldn’t pull himself up.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17249
Special Guest:  Pressley Stutts, Retired Navy Chaplain (30 years of service, 22 attached to the Marine Corps), citizen activist, dad and grandpa. Pressley is the Chairman of the United Patriots Alliance (www.unitedpatriotsalliance.com), a citizen's organization dedicated to Constitutional principles and Making America Great Again.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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