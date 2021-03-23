EP 2377-6PM HAHAHA! BIDEN TRIPS 3 TIMES & FALLS FLAT ON HIS FACE; THEN PRETENDS TO HAVE "PEP IN HIS STEP"

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Friday - MARCH 19, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
78-year-old Joe Biden fell several times while boarding Air Force One on Friday. Biden tried jogging up the stairs to board Air Force One en route to Atlanta and fell hard on his knee. At first Biden appeared to trip on a step and quickly caught himself. Biden tripped a second time and used his hand to break his fall but he couldn’t pull himself up. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17249
Special Guest: Pressley Stutts, Retired Navy Chaplain (30 years of service, 22 attached to the Marine Corps), citizen activist, dad and grandpa. Pressley is the Chairman of the United Patriots Alliance (www.unitedpatriotsalliance.com), a citizen's organization dedicated to Constitutional principles and Making America Great Again.
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