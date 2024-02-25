Assange will DIE if he’s extradited to the United States_ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Julian Assange will die if he loses his appeal for extradition this week and is sent to the United States. That is what his wife and lawyer Stella Assange said about the appeal that starts this week. Neil Oliver joins me to discuss this. He is a historian and author and he speaks out loud and proud on GBNews about the anti war movement, for which Julian Assange is being punished. The stakes are higher than ever!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.