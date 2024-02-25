Create New Account
Assange will DIE if he’s extradited to the United States_ Redacted with Natali and Clayton Morris
Julian Assange will die if he loses his appeal for extradition this week and is sent to the United States. That is what his wife and lawyer Stella Assange said about the appeal that starts this week. Neil Oliver joins me to discuss this. He is a historian and author and he speaks out loud and proud on GBNews about the anti war movement, for which Julian Assange is being punished. The stakes are higher than ever!

