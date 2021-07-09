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PROPHECY ALERT! Papists & Communists unite for worldwide domination | SDA's suffer in China 666 soon
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151 views • July 09, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Human rights abuses in China
- Papacy and China unite for worldwide influence
- National Security Law to National Sunday Law
- Protestants and Seventh-day Adventists suffer under Communist/Papal tyranny.
- Papal communist fusion spreads worldwide
- Bible battle | Christians want Bible back in the classroom and atheists want none of that
- Potential for a revival of slavery
Benjamin Feagan is a Canadian evangelist
- Human rights abuses in China
- Papacy and China unite for worldwide influence
- National Security Law to National Sunday Law
- Protestants and Seventh-day Adventists suffer under Communist/Papal tyranny.
- Papal communist fusion spreads worldwide
- Bible battle | Christians want Bible back in the classroom and atheists want none of that
- Potential for a revival of slavery
Benjamin Feagan is a Canadian evangelist
Keywords
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