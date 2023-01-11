MOATS INTERVIEW: We’re now seeing the true and brutal face of Zionist ideology

SOURCE HERE,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZLOnzRsSDU

"INTERVIEW: I am a Semite, how can I be an anti-semite? says #GhadiFrancis as she documents how young #Palestinians are being shot down in the streets by settlers under a vicious right-wing, racist #Israeli government