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World Eyes on Australia - Professor of Law and Agricultural Scientist
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40 views • December 19, 2021
The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee speaks with two Australians in this segment. Prof. Augusto Zimmermann, in Western Australia Professor of Law speaks of how Australia is no longer a Democracy and it has been turning away for some decades.
Dr Graham Lyons, an Agricultural Scientist speaks of his Resistance Activism. These two clips are from Session 83. You can find the full session ...
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-83-en:6
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
Dr Graham Lyons, an Agricultural Scientist speaks of his Resistance Activism. These two clips are from Session 83. You can find the full session ...
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-83-en:6
Credit The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee
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