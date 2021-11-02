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X22 Report A 11. 2. 21.
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30 views • November 02, 2021
Ep. 2617a - Trump Is Right Again, The Great Economic Awakening
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The world is now feeling the economic disaster that was unleashed by the elite, they are now pushing their agenda, but the people will not take it they will fight back. Trump was right again, according to BoA oil might hit 120 per barrel, oil might hit 10 dollars or more. Texas steps in to help the supply chain problem.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The world is now feeling the economic disaster that was unleashed by the elite, they are now pushing their agenda, but the people will not take it they will fight back. Trump was right again, according to BoA oil might hit 120 per barrel, oil might hit 10 dollars or more. Texas steps in to help the supply chain problem.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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