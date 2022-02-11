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Canadian Freedom Convoy "Protest of the People"?
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90 views • February 11, 2022
Ben Swann, January 27, 2022
Have you heard about the Canadian Freedom Convoy in Canada? This movement is about much more than just truck drivers. Are the "Truckers of the North" the long awaited heroes who will finally tip the scales for the people of Canada?
Have you heard about the Canadian Freedom Convoy in Canada? This movement is about much more than just truck drivers. Are the "Truckers of the North" the long awaited heroes who will finally tip the scales for the people of Canada?
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