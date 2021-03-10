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Bias Researchers falsely claim Supplements don’t help in “A to Z study”
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80 views • March 10, 2021
Researchers only looked at vitamin C and Zinc and claim it was an A to Z study. If medical scientists believe that all our body needs are vitamin C and zinc to fight off a virus…how in the world did they ever graduate from grade school?
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checking-msm-are-vitamins-such-as-c-d-and-zinc-truly-worthless-against-the-virus/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/fact-checking-msm-are-vitamins-such-as-c-d-and-zinc-truly-worthless-against-the-virus/
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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