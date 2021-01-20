© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GARY KILDALL - The True Father of OPERATING SYSTEM (fact-based) - The Genuine Rival of Bill Gates
Follow
1
Share
Report
107 views • January 20, 2021
This is a MUST SEE video material from the web archives and it is based on true historical facts. Gary Kildall was the true creator of the Operating System (OS) for personal computers - the OS used later by Microsoft, by IBM, and by all other software/hardware companies around the world. The documentary video is telling the true story about the beginning of the microcomputer industry. This is an important video that anyone and everyone should see it, especially those who care to know the truth. Please, watch it with full attention and watch it till the very end. Have a valuable experience in watching this video!
_____
For DONATION to this channel:
PayPal and/or credit card:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XKXXVKLPVXYAJ
For DONATION in CRYPTO:
BTC - bitcoin:
1GYvrmzm7ASNUMn9rsU2aknQVrLMMC1o6A
BCH - bitcoincash:
qr0p9tzdqtwzhq4458ul0yd6qqr53zw9m5h9qvgzkv
ETH - Ethereum:
0x15ef4e7f000ae7fb4f5742dda475aa39e61023da
Thank you a lot 😘
_______
website: comodeo.com
Telegram: https://t.me/comodeo
============
The video material has been taken from the internet web pages that are publicly free accessible to everyone, the materials used in the video are all accessible, free, and available to be downloaded copyrights free from the internet archive as well as allowed by Creative Commons (it means, license-free, with allowance to reuse it) from the youtube channel of Lonnie Ray: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s (thank you Lonnie ! ), and it is now being presented by the Comodeo channel in a way to show you where it derives from on the internet, pointing out each time the source of information/image/video as the link to each source, so you can go and check all the facts by yourself.
Besides the Youtube Creative Commons (of Lonnie Ray https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s ) of the computer chronicles, the Comodeo channel has also used information from Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Kildall
as the source of information about Gary Kildall, as well as Wikipedia about Bill Gates, Wikipedia and Google Search Engine about Bill Gates parents, Google Images about Bill Gates father, a website of CHM Computer History Museum about Gary's achievements (http://lazowska.cs.washington.edu/CPM_Program.pdf), the CHM (computerhistory.org) reading Gary's book; see also the page with Gary's quotes: https://quotepark.com/authors/gary-kildall/ ; the web archives https://archive.org/details/GaryKild ; the register.co.uk https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/08/04/pc_pioneer_gary_kildalls_unpublished_memoir_revealed/ ; http://techrights.org/2020/01/0/page/19/ ;
and other websites blog and sites with public opinion, with facts and with info about Gary Kildall and his work pointed as a source of information along with the whole video; the rest is browsing and zooming web pages to prove the facts with the pointed source of information as the link to the source along with the video (example: Wikipedia, or articles as for instance https://www.i-programmer.info/news/82-heritage/7245-ieee-honors-gary-kildall-with-plaque.html - all pointed as sources of information in the video).
Many special thanks to the following historical sources: the Computer Chronicle TV, Stewart Cheifet and his team, computerchronicles.org, rondiamond.com , ivanhoffman.com , to techweb.com , theregister.co.uk ,
Youtube channel of Lonnie Ray (Creative Commons): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s .
And another version of the story - or those who do not agree with this one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSG5NAN8JWk (very informative video, although includes misleading conclusions, in favour of those giants who unlawfully cloned the original system of Kildall, and acted in a dominating way towards him)
_____
For DONATION to this channel:
PayPal and/or credit card:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XKXXVKLPVXYAJ
For DONATION in CRYPTO:
BTC - bitcoin:
1GYvrmzm7ASNUMn9rsU2aknQVrLMMC1o6A
BCH - bitcoincash:
qr0p9tzdqtwzhq4458ul0yd6qqr53zw9m5h9qvgzkv
ETH - Ethereum:
0x15ef4e7f000ae7fb4f5742dda475aa39e61023da
Thank you a lot 😘
_______
website: comodeo.com
Telegram: https://t.me/comodeo
============
The video material has been taken from the internet web pages that are publicly free accessible to everyone, the materials used in the video are all accessible, free, and available to be downloaded copyrights free from the internet archive as well as allowed by Creative Commons (it means, license-free, with allowance to reuse it) from the youtube channel of Lonnie Ray: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s (thank you Lonnie ! ), and it is now being presented by the Comodeo channel in a way to show you where it derives from on the internet, pointing out each time the source of information/image/video as the link to each source, so you can go and check all the facts by yourself.
Besides the Youtube Creative Commons (of Lonnie Ray https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s ) of the computer chronicles, the Comodeo channel has also used information from Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Kildall
as the source of information about Gary Kildall, as well as Wikipedia about Bill Gates, Wikipedia and Google Search Engine about Bill Gates parents, Google Images about Bill Gates father, a website of CHM Computer History Museum about Gary's achievements (http://lazowska.cs.washington.edu/CPM_Program.pdf), the CHM (computerhistory.org) reading Gary's book; see also the page with Gary's quotes: https://quotepark.com/authors/gary-kildall/ ; the web archives https://archive.org/details/GaryKild ; the register.co.uk https://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/08/04/pc_pioneer_gary_kildalls_unpublished_memoir_revealed/ ; http://techrights.org/2020/01/0/page/19/ ;
and other websites blog and sites with public opinion, with facts and with info about Gary Kildall and his work pointed as a source of information along with the whole video; the rest is browsing and zooming web pages to prove the facts with the pointed source of information as the link to the source along with the video (example: Wikipedia, or articles as for instance https://www.i-programmer.info/news/82-heritage/7245-ieee-honors-gary-kildall-with-plaque.html - all pointed as sources of information in the video).
Many special thanks to the following historical sources: the Computer Chronicle TV, Stewart Cheifet and his team, computerchronicles.org, rondiamond.com , ivanhoffman.com , to techweb.com , theregister.co.uk ,
Youtube channel of Lonnie Ray (Creative Commons): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VipwFeJ1KMU&;t=27s .
And another version of the story - or those who do not agree with this one:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSG5NAN8JWk (very informative video, although includes misleading conclusions, in favour of those giants who unlawfully cloned the original system of Kildall, and acted in a dominating way towards him)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.