Decentralize TV Interview with Julia McCoy: AI Avatars, Automation, and the Future of Business

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- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Julia McCoy's Background and Philosophy (3:10)
- Automating Life and Health Challenges (5:59)
- Critical Thinking and AI Disruption (15:20)
- Building AI Clones and Personal Branding (17:54)
- Decentralization and AI Control (36:56)
- AI and Human Purpose (37:39)
- AI and Cultural Resistance (41:48)
- AI Milestones and Future Predictions (59:21)
- Authenticity and Trust in AI (1:00:23)
- AI and Human Merger (1:07:10)
- Discussion on Melanin and 5G Radiation (1:07:30)
- McDonald's and Reality Discussion (1:12:37)
- Julia's Expertise and Show's Purpose (1:13:45)
- AI Avatars and Future Plans (1:15:18)
- AI's Impact on Jobs and Humanity (1:28:56)
- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) (1:37:16)
- Bright Dot Shop and Bright Ecosystem (1:43:45)
- Future Plans for AI and Avatars (1:46:48)
- Final Thoughts and Closing Remarks (1:50:02)
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