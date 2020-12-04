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STEPHEN BASSETT ~ E. T. Disclosure Truth Embargo & Government Cover-Up´s [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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STEPHEN BASSETT is a well-known name in the field of UFO research and the so-called government cover-up of the alien presence on planet Earth and E.T. existence all over the universe. He is a political activist and analyst trying to oush the U.S. government to disclose their secret knowledge of the UFO existence the E.T. presence and finally dissolve the TRUTH EMBARGO.
He is being interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander in this compelling, in-depth, rather controversial and eye-opening interview.
Stephen Bassett is the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of "Disclosure" - the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. He has given over 1200 radio and television interviews and PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the Washington Post and the New York Times.
In 2013 PRG organized a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched two political initiatives in Washington, DC. One sought the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to inject the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The TRUTH EMBARGO and UFO & E.T. Disclosure.
- How much does the government actually know? Who is involved?
- How many ALIEN RACES and types are there?
- UFO crash in ROSWELL, New Mexico in 1947.
- Did President Eisenhower meet with alien beings and make a treaty?
- The New World Order agenda - or not?
- Alien abductions.
- Crop Circles.
- Other UFO researchers and their work.
- Are we being controlled by Reptilian alien forces working with the deep-state government?
- The POLITICAL SCENE - who is following what agenda?
- What is THE TRUTH?
- Will we ever see Disclosure happen - by the U.S. government?
........all this and MUCH more when Stephen Basset is being interviewed for over 2 hours by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios,
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Washington, DC, USA
20 October 2019
WEBSITE FOR STEPHEN BASSETT & Paradigm Research Group:
https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/bio/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
STEPHEN BASSETT is a well-known name in the field of UFO research and the so-called government cover-up of the alien presence on planet Earth and E.T. existence all over the universe. He is a political activist and analyst trying to oush the U.S. government to disclose their secret knowledge of the UFO existence the E.T. presence and finally dissolve the TRUTH EMBARGO.
He is being interviewed by Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander in this compelling, in-depth, rather controversial and eye-opening interview.
Stephen Bassett is the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) founded in 1996 to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. He has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of "Disclosure" - the formal confirmation by heads of state of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. He has given over 1200 radio and television interviews and PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, the Washington Post and the New York Times.
In 2013 PRG organized a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched two political initiatives in Washington, DC. One sought the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to inject the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The TRUTH EMBARGO and UFO & E.T. Disclosure.
- How much does the government actually know? Who is involved?
- How many ALIEN RACES and types are there?
- UFO crash in ROSWELL, New Mexico in 1947.
- Did President Eisenhower meet with alien beings and make a treaty?
- The New World Order agenda - or not?
- Alien abductions.
- Crop Circles.
- Other UFO researchers and their work.
- Are we being controlled by Reptilian alien forces working with the deep-state government?
- The POLITICAL SCENE - who is following what agenda?
- What is THE TRUTH?
- Will we ever see Disclosure happen - by the U.S. government?
........all this and MUCH more when Stephen Basset is being interviewed for over 2 hours by Age Of Truth TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Filmed at the Age Of Truth TV studios,
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Washington, DC, USA
20 October 2019
WEBSITE FOR STEPHEN BASSETT & Paradigm Research Group:
https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/bio/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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