The Rise of Cheap Chinese AI and America's AI Firewall Fears, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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Chinese AI models are rapidly approaching frontier-level performance at a fraction of the cost of U.S. systems. Zach Voorhees predicts America could build an "AI firewall," restricting access to foreign models and open-source repositories. Could the next internet battle be over artificial intelligence itself?
#AI #ChinaAI #DeepSeek #OpenSource #Technology #DigitalFreedom #Innovation #TechTrends
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