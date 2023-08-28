Create New Account
NYC CITIZENS EXPLODE OVER ILLEGALS FLOODING INTO THE CITY!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published 16 hours ago

COULD THIS BE THE BEGINNING OF THE CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA? THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT THE SATANIC ELITE WANT SO THEY CAN FLOOD AMERICA WITH COMMUNIST UN TROOPS. WE MUST GO DARK BECAUSE THE ELITES SPY NETWORK WILL RECORD THOSE WHO PROTEST AND PLACE THEM ON A WATCH LIST. THE DAYS OF PROTESTING HAVE ENDED. THE DAYS OF FREE SPEECH AND PROTESTING HAVE ENDED. DON'T MAKE YOURSELF A TARGET! YOU'LL END UP IN AMERICAS GULOG AND NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. AMERICA IS NOW THE FOUTH REICH AND IT'S ROUTING FROM WITHIN NOW...WAKEUP!

militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

