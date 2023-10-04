Decentralize.TV - Episode 17 – Oct 3, 2023 – Liberty advocate Derrick Broze teaches people to take back their power and self-determination from false “authorities”

Pro-liberty advocate, author, speaker and educator Derrick Broze joins Decentralize.TV to advocate for self-determination, rejecting centralized false authority and consciously choosing to live free. Broze is currently running for the Mayor of Houston, Texas and is the founder of the Conscious Resistance network (TheConsciousResistance.com).
