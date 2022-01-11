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Surf and Turf with Grilled Shrimp and Flank Steak
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172 views • January 11, 2022
Surf and Turf with Grilled Shrimp and Flank Steak
Grilled Shrimp and Flank Steak with chimichurri sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/surf-and-turf-shrimp-with-flank-steak/
INSTRUCTIONS
Soak wood or bamboo skewers in water for at least 30 minute and heat a grill to high heat
Clean, peel and butterfly shrimp. Skewer butterflied shrimp then season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.
Trim and flank steak and cut zucchini in half. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.
Boil fingerling potatoes until tender, drain and smash with the back of a saute pan. Heat olive oil and fry the smashed fingerlings in oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and place on paper towel to drain and salt.
On a high heat grill, place steak and zucchini on the grill. Sear the steak to get char marks on one side then flip. Place shrimp skewers on the grill and cook until charred and fully cooked. Allow the meat to rest off the grill for a minimum of 10 minutes and season with chimichurri sauce.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
Grilled Shrimp and Flank Steak with chimichurri sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/surf-and-turf-shrimp-with-flank-steak/
INSTRUCTIONS
Soak wood or bamboo skewers in water for at least 30 minute and heat a grill to high heat
Clean, peel and butterfly shrimp. Skewer butterflied shrimp then season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.
Trim and flank steak and cut zucchini in half. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and olive oil.
Boil fingerling potatoes until tender, drain and smash with the back of a saute pan. Heat olive oil and fry the smashed fingerlings in oil until golden brown and crispy. Remove from oil and place on paper towel to drain and salt.
On a high heat grill, place steak and zucchini on the grill. Sear the steak to get char marks on one side then flip. Place shrimp skewers on the grill and cook until charred and fully cooked. Allow the meat to rest off the grill for a minimum of 10 minutes and season with chimichurri sauce.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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