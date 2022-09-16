Create New Account
Wake Up! 9/11 - Hillary's ASS TRUMPS 9/11
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago |

In 2016 9/11 coverage quickly flipped over to a scene of Hillary Clinton getting into an SUV. She needed help and a metal piece came out of her pants. Next Up Disneyworld WTC. A short commercial to spoof the ridiculous shenanigans going on at the Holes. It's a money trap down there. Followed by probably the most horrified reactions to tower 2 coming down.

