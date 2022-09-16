Wake Up! 9/11 - Hillary's ASS TRUMPS 9/11

In 2016 9/11 coverage quickly flipped over to a scene of Hillary Clinton getting into an SUV. She needed help and a metal piece came out of her pants. Next Up Disneyworld WTC. A short commercial to spoof the ridiculous shenanigans going on at the Holes. It's a money trap down there. Followed by probably the most horrified reactions to tower 2 coming down.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.