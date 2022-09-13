Create New Account
Kiev Ukraine Russia War They Built A Huge Outdoor Museum During A War??
Kiev Ukraine Russia War They Built A Huge Outdoor War Museum During A War??

Johnny FDhttps://youtu.be/t7a_koZqFFM?t=1049

LIFE IN KYIV | BACK IN UKRAINE July 29th


PlanetJames

https://youtu.be/mj-EN_HtjkE?t=836

I Finally RETURNED to Ukraine (shocked at what I saw…) Sept 3rd


freedomvaccinespandemicclimatechangequarantinemasksglobalwarmingwefcoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewskievukraineukrainewarcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesrussiawarciawarsworldeconomicfurumclimatechangeliescnnliesukraine thegreatreset

