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Senator Blumenthal Commits Perjury In Congress, Lawyers Demand Correction Of Record
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228 views • July 17, 2019
Liberal Attorney Norm Pattis claims he doesn't recognize the culture of censorship and corporate fascism rising up around him, and angry defiance of such atrocities is The American Way.
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