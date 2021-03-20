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The Plot Against The President
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135 views • March 20, 2021
The Plot Against The President
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We The People News is an independent grassroots news organization that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in the governments around the world.
——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
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We The People News is an independent grassroots news organization that focuses on current events, geopolitical affairs revealing government obstruction, and the release of recently declassified documents to the public that often reveal corruption in the governments around the world.
——[WeThePeople News Website](https://wtpnews.net)
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