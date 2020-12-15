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Tweet Series Day 7 (Sept 23, 2020)
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4 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #MichaelWilbon. He is one of the greats at a once great Sports Station. He is the model in which others should strive for. He has huge passion and a love for all sports. I was surprised however, once to find out that he still used the N word with his friends. I always saw him as a suit and tie guy, so I never would have imagined it. In our society bad people are removed from it pretty quickly for saying and doing awful things. One of those men was #BillCosby. He was my childhood idol. He had a fantastic cartoon and TV show that taught America so much. I was depressed when I saw him get convicted, but I have to grow up and accept reality because it’s the law. Why would a lot of people over celebrate his demise? Maybe it is because he stood against the use of the N word and told kids to pull up their pants? How dare he… #Roseanne was also another one who tweeted something vile. She is a Trump supporter no less, so she did not get a second chance unlike all these others who say terrible things. Back to Michael, he used to work with someone named #JemeleHill. She hates everyone who is, you guessed it, a Trump Supporter. She goes on to say that if you vote from Trump, you are racist, no wiggle room. Wow, so her Mom is racist then I guess. I am not going to cancel you, I’m just going to say that I will put you and #AlSharpton out of business by ending Racism, then you will have nothing to complain about. And for #FBCR, I will just tell you that you’re ugly. If you want to follow someone that is not only beautiful and intelligent, but also speaks in a calm and strong voice, follow #SamanthaMarika. She’s a triple threat!
--Note Site Clay Travis #Isitemysources and Other Beautiful Strong Women:
@redpillrage @joyvilla @candiceowens @stacydash
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #ClayTravis. He has more guts than any other sports media member in America. I watch his Podcasts whenever I can. He is very entertaining and one of the few men right now telling the truth about what is going on in sports from a National perspective. Keep being you and keep taking down the #Coronabros. I missed the Big Ten Protest. Maybe one day I can show you the signs I made for it. #ClayforBigTenPresident #DefundEliteUniversities
Added:
Note—Play “Clay For President Video (if ever created)”
I’m not done. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. This post is for Chicago Sports Fans which I am a big one. This is #MarkGiangreco. He is a legend in Chicago Sports Broadcasting. He came from a tough town called Buffalo, NY. He loves Hockey and many other sports. He was also the M.C. at the Italian sports Hall of Fame so a proud Italian too. That’s the positive. However, Mark criticizes people in Chicago for being the worst thing in the world, a Trump Supporter. Wait a minute, don’t you broadcast to everyone? He has been suspended by his employer several times because he won’t watch his mouth. His influence has breeded a lot of #MGC over the years too. Now most recently, he and his clones are disparaging the name of HOF Bears player, #BrianUrlacher. Sorry if Brian does not want to stand behind players who stand behind someone with questionable morals. Hey, #MattForte, another Bears Legend, you are better than the man with questionable morals. You are also better than a ton of people. I just thought you should know. Back to Mark, it’s a great thing that you have some of your students have a brain.
I’m not done, Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #MarcSilverman, nicknamed Silvy. He was trained in sports by the Best, #MarkGiangreco. He is not a clone of his which is great. He works for radio station #ESPN1000 which is 1000 times better than ESPN, so it’s appropriately named. Silvy and his fellow on air employees have respect for their audience, the whole audience. I would give them a free plug if they wanted it, but this is more important right now. Silvy is going through a battle right now and he could use our help. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts. Please donate to the #VFoundation for Cancer research. You can also get a #SilvyStrong T-shirt. I got mine recently and I feel like I can finally put it on. All I have to say is F Cancer. It took my mother in law, and recently took #ChadwickBoseman. There are so many brilliant people fighting this disease and hopefully one day we will find a cure.
Added:
Note—Play “N.C. State 54 – Houston 52 (1983)”
https://youtu.be/rGfDRlEDs34; #JimmyV
--Note Site Clay Travis #Isitemysources and Other Beautiful Strong Women:
@redpillrage @joyvilla @candiceowens @stacydash
P—Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #ClayTravis. He has more guts than any other sports media member in America. I watch his Podcasts whenever I can. He is very entertaining and one of the few men right now telling the truth about what is going on in sports from a National perspective. Keep being you and keep taking down the #Coronabros. I missed the Big Ten Protest. Maybe one day I can show you the signs I made for it. #ClayforBigTenPresident #DefundEliteUniversities
Added:
Note—Play “Clay For President Video (if ever created)”
I’m not done. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count. This post is for Chicago Sports Fans which I am a big one. This is #MarkGiangreco. He is a legend in Chicago Sports Broadcasting. He came from a tough town called Buffalo, NY. He loves Hockey and many other sports. He was also the M.C. at the Italian sports Hall of Fame so a proud Italian too. That’s the positive. However, Mark criticizes people in Chicago for being the worst thing in the world, a Trump Supporter. Wait a minute, don’t you broadcast to everyone? He has been suspended by his employer several times because he won’t watch his mouth. His influence has breeded a lot of #MGC over the years too. Now most recently, he and his clones are disparaging the name of HOF Bears player, #BrianUrlacher. Sorry if Brian does not want to stand behind players who stand behind someone with questionable morals. Hey, #MattForte, another Bears Legend, you are better than the man with questionable morals. You are also better than a ton of people. I just thought you should know. Back to Mark, it’s a great thing that you have some of your students have a brain.
I’m not done, Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #MarcSilverman, nicknamed Silvy. He was trained in sports by the Best, #MarkGiangreco. He is not a clone of his which is great. He works for radio station #ESPN1000 which is 1000 times better than ESPN, so it’s appropriately named. Silvy and his fellow on air employees have respect for their audience, the whole audience. I would give them a free plug if they wanted it, but this is more important right now. Silvy is going through a battle right now and he could use our help. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts. Please donate to the #VFoundation for Cancer research. You can also get a #SilvyStrong T-shirt. I got mine recently and I feel like I can finally put it on. All I have to say is F Cancer. It took my mother in law, and recently took #ChadwickBoseman. There are so many brilliant people fighting this disease and hopefully one day we will find a cure.
Added:
Note—Play “N.C. State 54 – Houston 52 (1983)”
https://youtu.be/rGfDRlEDs34; #JimmyV
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