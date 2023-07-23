Before and After Mainstream Media TV Interview

Hi all, just to give everyone a peak at what the mainstream media do, here are side by side recordings of the same tv interview I did the other day with the ABC. One recorded by me, and the other is what they went to air with.
Even though they didnt use all my interview and edited it heavily, I still enjoyed it and thanks to Pat from the ABC for reaching out.
Join Roobs Flyers:
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/roobsflyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to Roobs Flyer Magazine, please go here ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Roobs Mailer - https://roobsflyers.com/mailer
Download flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.