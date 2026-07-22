🚨 CHARLIE KIRK IS STILL ALIVE — WHY DOES CHATGPT KEEP DENYING HIS DEATH?





ChatGPT is still telling people Charlie Kirk hasn't been assassinated.





When pressed, it admits its knowledge cutoff is June 2024 and it relies on web searches for newer events.





But even after searching, it initially insisted he's alive.





This AI denial is raising a lot of eyebrows.





So what does it know that we don't? Or is something else going on?





Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/2079391609825735088