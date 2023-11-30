Nikki Nicklin-Licensed Massage Therapist Specializing in Severe Illness Cases

Celeste is joined by Nikki Nicklin, a Licensed Massage Therapist specializing in severe illness cases, auto immune diseases, athletic injuries and more. Nikki shared the health benefits and the different types of conditions that respond well to massage therapy. She also gave techniques for massage, and discussed who can benefit from massage therapy.
