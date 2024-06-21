A new KA-52 compilation shows the Helicopter providing direct close air support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new KA-52 compilation came out and the footage shows the helicopter providing direct close air support. It’s looking increasingly like Ukrainian frontline AD and manpads have been exhausted.
Side note: a lot of people make claims like “Russia hasn’t released any Ka-52 footage, they must have been destroyed” no the Russian MOD is just dogshit at propaganda and cares more about opsec.