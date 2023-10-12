Palestinians Have A Legal Right To Armed Resistance Against Israeli Colonialism

MIRRORED from Geopolitical Economy Report

International law clearly shows that the Palestinian people have a legal right to armed struggle against Israeli colonialism, just as South Africans did against apartheid. Gaza suffers under an illegal Israeli blockade that even a former British prime minister recognized to be a "prison camp". Journalist Ben Norton looks over the evidence.