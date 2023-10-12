Create New Account
Palestinians Have A Legal Right To Armed Resistance Against Israeli Colonialism
MIRRORED from Geopolitical Economy Report

8 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwO6cGnn-M8&list=LL&index=6&t=3s&ab_channel=GeopoliticalEconomyReport

International law clearly shows that the Palestinian people have a legal right to armed struggle against Israeli colonialism, just as South Africans did against apartheid. Gaza suffers under an illegal Israeli blockade that even a former British prime minister recognized to be a "prison camp". Journalist Ben Norton looks over the evidence.

Keywords
israelpalestinewarresistancezionistscolonialism

