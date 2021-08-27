© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE MOMENT IN TIME WHEN GOD TRANSFORMED MY LIFE FOREVER! The JOHN SCHOLTENS Testimony
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • August 27, 2021
Very Heart Touching Testimony by a 95 Year old Saint & Profound Songs of Worship & Praise near the End !!! Be Blessed Brothers & Sisters in Jesus
Name is My Prayer.
The words in The Song " I Thirst Yet He made The Seas ", Very Profound Indeed, And The Song About Jesus's Coming, Glorious, Praise God. He reminded me of The Old Saint Brother Enoch & I Met when we were in St. Stephen Last year. Also our Precious Brother Chris Gingrich came to Mind.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
Name is My Prayer.
The words in The Song " I Thirst Yet He made The Seas ", Very Profound Indeed, And The Song About Jesus's Coming, Glorious, Praise God. He reminded me of The Old Saint Brother Enoch & I Met when we were in St. Stephen Last year. Also our Precious Brother Chris Gingrich came to Mind.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.