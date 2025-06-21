Jack Draper Shines at Queen’s! 🇬🇧 Into Semis & Top Wimbledon Seed | Tennis 2025 Breakthrough

British tennis star Jack Draper is on fire! 🔥 The 22-year-old storms into the Queen’s Club semi-finals after a thrilling win over Brandon Nakashima. With Wimbledon just around the corner, Draper’s rise couldn’t be better timed — a top-4 seed now guaranteed! Can he go all the way on home turf?

