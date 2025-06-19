Divide Within Maga and Historical Context

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is MAGA fracturing? From COVID debates (masks, vaccines, BLM) to foreign policy splits (Iran, Israel), the movement keeps dividing. One side echoes old fears—"Iran’s nukes!"—while others call it fearmongering. Meanwhile, Israel’s expansionism sparks heated debates: self-defense or empire-building?
#MAGADivide #PoliticalSplit #GOPChaos #ForeignPolicy #IsraelIran #Trump2024 #WatchNow #DeepDive
