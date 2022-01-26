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Silent War Ep. 6158: Schools Groom, Poison, & Abuse Children Daily, Across USA. Lawless CDC Monkeys
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82 views • January 26, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
One-Third of Americans Say They Haven’t Gotten a COVID-19 Vaccine.
DC Requesting People To Limit Supermarket Purchases As Empty Shelves Persist.
Alberta Canada Inadvertently Published (and Quickly Deleted) Health Data Exposing that MORE THAN HALF of VACCINATED DEATHS Have Been COUNTED AS UNVACCINATED.
Pennsylvania Woman Who Came in Contact with CDC Monkeys After Crash Is Experiencing Cold-Like Symptoms, Pink-Eye and a Cough.
Mysterious Patriot Front Group Has Data Leaked Exposing Suspect Videos, Outing Members and Even More Questions of Federal Infiltration.
Denver Elementary School Teaching Kids to ‘Disrupt the Nuclear Family’ and Support BLM.
Biden Family Made $31 Million From Individuals With 'Direct Ties To Chinese Spy Apparatus'.
Undercover Students EXPOSE Colorado High School Vaccine Clinic For Administering Vaccinations Without Parental Consent – Even AFTER School Superintendent ASSURED This Would Not Happen.
California Bill Would Let Children Get COVID-19 Jab Without Parental Approval.
Ohio School Lunchroom Monitor Caught on Camera Bullying and Forcing a 9-Year-Old Student to Eat Food Taken Out of the Garbage As Principal Stood Just Feet Away.
The New York Governor's Mask Mandate was struck down by the NY Supreme Court, yet it still being mandated.
All of this, and more.
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One-Third of Americans Say They Haven’t Gotten a COVID-19 Vaccine.
DC Requesting People To Limit Supermarket Purchases As Empty Shelves Persist.
Alberta Canada Inadvertently Published (and Quickly Deleted) Health Data Exposing that MORE THAN HALF of VACCINATED DEATHS Have Been COUNTED AS UNVACCINATED.
Pennsylvania Woman Who Came in Contact with CDC Monkeys After Crash Is Experiencing Cold-Like Symptoms, Pink-Eye and a Cough.
Mysterious Patriot Front Group Has Data Leaked Exposing Suspect Videos, Outing Members and Even More Questions of Federal Infiltration.
Denver Elementary School Teaching Kids to ‘Disrupt the Nuclear Family’ and Support BLM.
Biden Family Made $31 Million From Individuals With 'Direct Ties To Chinese Spy Apparatus'.
Undercover Students EXPOSE Colorado High School Vaccine Clinic For Administering Vaccinations Without Parental Consent – Even AFTER School Superintendent ASSURED This Would Not Happen.
California Bill Would Let Children Get COVID-19 Jab Without Parental Approval.
Ohio School Lunchroom Monitor Caught on Camera Bullying and Forcing a 9-Year-Old Student to Eat Food Taken Out of the Garbage As Principal Stood Just Feet Away.
The New York Governor's Mask Mandate was struck down by the NY Supreme Court, yet it still being mandated.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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