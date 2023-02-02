Masked Antifa Hurls Racial Insult at Black Man- promptly gets Taken Out + OWNED

A black man takes on a mask antifa activist after he curls the racial epitaph, "uncle Tom," at him in a derisive and denigrating manner.Of course antifa hides behind her mask and sunglasses like the cowards that they are, and hurls racial insults at anyone who disagrees with them, because they are big babies with no moral backing despite claiming that they have the High ground.

#Antifa #uncletom #woke #racism





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



