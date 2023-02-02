Masked Antifa Hurls Racial Insult at Black Man- promptly gets Taken Out + OWNED

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A black man takes on a mask antifa activist after he curls the racial epitaph, "uncle Tom," at him in a derisive and denigrating manner.Of course antifa hides behind her mask and sunglasses like the cowards that they are, and hurls racial insults at anyone who disagrees with them, because they are big babies with no moral backing despite claiming that they have the High ground.
#Antifa #uncletom #woke #racism
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