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DAD ON THE RUN AS EX-WIFE SAYS SHE WILL OBEY THE GOVERNMENT AND VACCINATE HER 7 YEAR OLD CHILD
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145 views • January 08, 2022
From Dubsential
Father on the run with his 7 year old daughter . . . striving to protect her from having to get the jab . . . mother says she will obey the government and vaccinate their daughter . . a hard choice but the right one sir . . .
Father on the run with his 7 year old daughter . . . striving to protect her from having to get the jab . . . mother says she will obey the government and vaccinate their daughter . . a hard choice but the right one sir . . .
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