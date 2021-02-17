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Jared Taylor Explains White Advocacy to Italian TV
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21 views • February 17, 2021
On August 28, 2019, journalist Giorgio Mottola interviewed Jared Taylor for "Report," which is Italy’s most popular investigative news television program. "Report" has been broadcast in prime time since 1997 on Rai 3, the Italian national broadcaster. Mr. Mottola wanted to know about “nationalist and identitarian ideas spreading in Europe and the US.” It was a subject about which he was not well informed. This is the full, uncut conversation.
At the end of the interview, Mr. Mottola asked about an alleged billionaire who he thought was funding American nationalists. Mr. Taylor did not recognize the name. It turns out to have been the name of the author of this Buzzfeed article: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/aramroston/hes-spent-almost-20-years-funding-the-racist-right-it
First posted to YouTube on November 6, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
At the end of the interview, Mr. Mottola asked about an alleged billionaire who he thought was funding American nationalists. Mr. Taylor did not recognize the name. It turns out to have been the name of the author of this Buzzfeed article: https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/aramroston/hes-spent-almost-20-years-funding-the-racist-right-it
First posted to YouTube on November 6, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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