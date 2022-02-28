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Sleepwalking: American Public Ignores Putin’s Nuclear War Threat
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4134 views • February 28, 2022
Today on TruNews, as Russia ramps up its nuclear posture to push back against NATO, the US government is telling its citizens to 'mask up' and 'maintain social distancing' as atomic bombs melt American cities. Rick Wiles dissects the propaganda in the Ukrainian conflict, including Russia asking Israel, "Why are you supporting the Nazis?"
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/28/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/28/22
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