The Strange Death Of Isaac Kappy

RIP BRAVE MAN. A good Jew, and yes there are some....

The words Isaac spoke that led to his death…

Isaac Kappy Exposes Hollywood Elite Before “Suicide”

According to police, he “forced himself off” (as opposed to jumping?) from an overpass onto Interstate 40 in Bellevue, Arizona, where he was struck by an oncoming pickup truck. His death was ruled a suicide.

Isaac Kappy's life was cut short on 13 May 2019, a few days after he posted this Periscope video. There is no indication in the video that he was suicidal. In fact, the original title of the video, when he posted it, was “I am definitely not feeling suicidal”

Isaac Kappy was an actor known for his supporting roles in the films, ‘Thor', ‘Terminator Salvation' and the cable TV series, ‘Breaking Bad'. In 2018, he began to accuse Hollywood people of being involved in a pedophile blackmail “cult”. As he says in this video:

“…when you're talking about really elite levels, the name of the game is blackmail. So, they want something on you that they can hold over your head, so they can basically own you and tell you what to do, and they film it, and then they own you. So that's what runs the whole system.”

Named people:

• (((Steven Spielberg))), film director

• Tom Hanks, actor

• (((Seth Green))) and his wife, Clare Grant, actors

• Jimmy Savile, British media personality

• (((Matt Cohen))), actor

• Dan Ferguson, film director

• Tyler Shields, photographer

• David Yarovesky, film director

• (((James Gunn))), film director

• (((Harvey Weinstein))), film producer

• (((Dan Schneider))), TV producer

• Stephen Colbert, late-night talk show host

• John Podesta, former White House Chief of Staff

• Barack Obama, former President of the US

• Jimmy Kimmel, late-night talk show host

• Kevin Spacey, actor

Kappy believes that the evidence is beyond circumstantial that these celebrities are involved in pedophilia on some level or are otherwise.

• Macaulay Culkin, actor

• (((Lloyd Kaufman))), film director

• Oprah Winfrey, media mogul

• Ian Black, comedian

• Kathy Griffin, comedian

“Is Oprah a pedophile? Well, let's see. Hanx [Tom Hanks], (((Weinstein))), I mean, the company she keeps, as rich as she is. I have a feeling she is very high up in the cult, and make no mistake: This is a cult. There is a widespread cult that is worldwide and it's f*king bad, Guys. It's bad. It's bad…”

“If I'm lying they can sue me!”

About Macaulay Culkin and (((Seth Green))), he says:

“I feel a lot of empathy for them because they grew up in this shit and you know, it's trauma. It's trauma, it's abuse, and…then you get the money and then you get the fame and it's like, okay. And then all of a sudden, you're the abuser. And it sucks, man, it sucks.”

Kappy believes there is reason to believe that Michael Jackson was NOT a pedophile.

“Michael Jackson f*king hated (((Steven Spielberg))), so…this is what makes me think that Michael Jackson was probably innocent because the media destroyed him. The medical industry destroyed him. He was just f*king destroyed by these pieces of sh!t, they just want to keep it going. They keep it going…”

“Look what they did to Michael. They destroyed him. And look at his music. His music is so uplifting for people but they destroyed him. They hate the light. They hate when people are connected and loving and that is why we're going to burn these pieces of shit to the f*king ground. Straight up. It's already happening.”

Some believe that Isaac Kappy's dead man's switch resulted in the July 6, 2019 arrest of (((Jeffrey Epstein))).

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