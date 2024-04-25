Create New Account
ArBat Battalion confirms liberation of Novobakhmutovka from Ukraine
Separate special purpose battalion ArBat confirmed the complete liberation of Novobakhmutovka from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They raised the flag at a settlement on the northwestern edge of the city of Avdeeka, captured together with the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Central Military District, without military resistance, an indication of the failure of Ukrainian forces on the perimeter of Avdeevka.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
novobakhmutovkabattalion arbat15th motorized rifle brigade

