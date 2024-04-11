Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DIY Solar Panel
channel image
CreeperStatus
15 Subscribers
95 views
Published 19 hours ago

DIY Solar Panel


How to make yourself a solar panel out of CDs and copper wiring.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: @sovereignandoffgrid


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, DIY, solar panel, prepping, otg, Off the grid, free energy,

Keywords
preppingdiyfree energystatusoff the gridsolar panelcreeperceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statusotg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket