Tucker Carlson Gives Incredible Breakdown of Pfizer's #DirectedEvolution Investigation
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Tucker Carlson reviews  The Veritas Pfizer Videos, no other network will cover this ne.  then he is joined by Dr. Robert Malone who weighs in after Project Veritas exposed how Pfizer is attempting to mutate the COVID-19 virus.

See Also:

Pfizer Director Physically Assaults James O’Keefe and Veritas Staff, Destroys iPad:
https://rumble.com/v279neu-pfizer-director-physically-assaults-james-okeefe-and-veritas-staff-destroys.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11

Pfizer Exposed For Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines Via 'Directed Evolution':
https://rumble.com/v274t70-pfizer-exposed-for-exploring-mutating-covid-19-virus-for-new-vaccines-via-d.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11

James O’Keefe Reveals Massive Expose Of Pfizer’s Secret Gain-Of-Function Research
https://rumble.com/v27aeck-james-okeefe-reveals-massive-expose-of-pfizers-secret-gain-of-function-rese.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14


