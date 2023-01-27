Tucker Carlson Gives Incredible Breakdown of Pfizer's #DirectedEvolution Investigation

Tucker Carlson reviews The Veritas Pfizer Videos, no other network will cover this ne. then he is joined by Dr. Robert Malone who weighs in after Project Veritas exposed how Pfizer is attempting to mutate the COVID-19 virus.

