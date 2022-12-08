NIGHT SHADOWS 12072022 -- In the Matrix of Evil, a Full Moon that will Occult (Cover) Mars, the Planet of War on Pearl Harbor Day. Bad Omen?

December 7th, 1941 Pearl Harbor day, a surprise attack upon America and here we are 81 years later and a full moon over America and the moon will cover Mars, the planet of War. Why these sorts of cosmic signs in the heavens on this most special day? Is the Lord trying to warn us that America is about to undergo a SURPRISE ATTACK of some type? The moon will be at its most full on 11:09 ET. Why exactly 11:09 or a coded 9-11, a reminder of the SURPRISE attack upon America on 9-11, 2001, 22 years ago now. Then we have Russia under attack, more air-strikes in Ukraine, and talk about something BIG happening "soon". Then we have WHO and the WEF planning to take over the world as well. Earth changes keep going and so it goes in the Matrix of evil...
