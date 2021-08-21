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On The GROUND In Italy! - Is Tyranny ENFORCED? - What You Need To Know!
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300 views • August 21, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports from on the ground in Rome, Italy at the heart of the ancient collapsed empire as Mario Draghi demands vaccine passports for entry into restaurants and stores. Is the green pass actually enforced? That's another question all together.
In this video, we break down our first impressions as we see restaurants move their seating almost exclusively outside as people can still eat at restaurants in Italy without a green pass if they eat outside. They cannot legally enforce the tyranny, but many will try anyways.
All the while, millions throughout Italy have been taking to the streets. We will be reporting on the massive uprising while traveling throughout Italy.
Stay tuned and help support us!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports from on the ground in Rome, Italy at the heart of the ancient collapsed empire as Mario Draghi demands vaccine passports for entry into restaurants and stores. Is the green pass actually enforced? That's another question all together.
In this video, we break down our first impressions as we see restaurants move their seating almost exclusively outside as people can still eat at restaurants in Italy without a green pass if they eat outside. They cannot legally enforce the tyranny, but many will try anyways.
All the while, millions throughout Italy have been taking to the streets. We will be reporting on the massive uprising while traveling throughout Italy.
Stay tuned and help support us!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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