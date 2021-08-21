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On The GROUND In Italy! - Is Tyranny ENFORCED? - What You Need To Know!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports from on the ground in Rome, Italy at the heart of the ancient collapsed empire as Mario Draghi demands vaccine passports for entry into restaurants and stores. Is the green pass actually enforced? That's another question all together.
In this video, we break down our first impressions as we see restaurants move their seating almost exclusively outside as people can still eat at restaurants in Italy without a green pass if they eat outside. They cannot legally enforce the tyranny, but many will try anyways.
All the while, millions throughout Italy have been taking to the streets. We will be reporting on the massive uprising while traveling throughout Italy.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewspoliticsconspiracyromeitalycoronaviruscovid19covidgreen passwam
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